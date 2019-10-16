Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Works in limited capacity
Howard (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, he reports.
Howard is working through the knee soreness that kept him out for this past Sunday's loss to the Redskins. Getting on the field, albeit limited, is a positive sign for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. However, the Dolphins may choose not to rush back their top corner until he's feeling 100 percent.
