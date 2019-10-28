Play

The Dolphins claimed Crawford off waivers Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the transaction won't go through until Tuesday since the Dolphins play Monday night, which rules out Crawford for the game. The rookie out of Central Michigan appeared in just four games, playing 37 snaps, before he was cut Sunday. He'll likely serve as a depth secondary option for the Dolphins once the transaction is official.

