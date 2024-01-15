Sieler tallied 63 tackles (32 solo), including 10.0 sacks, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2023.

Sieler had never previously surpassed 3.5 sacks in a season, but he managed to thrive in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme. He remains under contract with Miami for the next three seasons, though the team does have a potential 'out' after the 2024 campaign. As long as the Dolphins retain Christian Wilkins this offseason, he and Sieler will once again combine to form one of the NFL's most formidable interior duos along the defensive line next season.