Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Deemed week-to-week

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that Sieler is being viewed as week-to-week due to an unspecified injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Sieler will sit out the Dolphins' joint practice and preseason opener versus the Commanders this week while he recovers from the injury, but Hafley didn't indicate that the standout defensive tackle is at serious risk of missing the Week 1 matchup with the Raiders on Sept. 13. After two straight 10-sack seasons, Sieler saw his production dip in 2025, as he recorded 5.5 sacks to go along with 47 tackles while playing the full 17-game slate.