Seiler recorded seven tackles (six solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants.

Seiler put together a career effort versus New York's porous offensive line, recording his first sacks of the 2023 campaign alongside a season-best performance as a run stopper. The interior defensive lineman nonetheless isn't a likely candidate to repeat with a strong IDP fantasy performance, though he will benefit from a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.