Sieler registered four tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 34-10 Week 14 win over the Jets.

Coming into Sunday, Sieler had just 1.0 sacks through 12 games. He didn't record any defensive stats in the first half against New York but then detonated for 2.5 sacks across the final two quarters. Sieler probably isn't going to reach double-digit sacks for a third straight season -- he's at just 3.5 through 13 games -- but for one game at least, he was a forceful part of the Dolphins' pass rush.