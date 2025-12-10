Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Explodes for 2.5 sacks Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sieler registered four tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 34-10 Week 14 win over the Jets.
Coming into Sunday, Sieler had just 1.0 sacks through 12 games. He didn't record any defensive stats in the first half against New York but then detonated for 2.5 sacks across the final two quarters. Sieler probably isn't going to reach double-digit sacks for a third straight season -- he's at just 3.5 through 13 games -- but for one game at least, he was a forceful part of the Dolphins' pass rush.
More News
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Logs three tackles•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Reassuring preseason appearance•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Out with undisclosed issue•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Inks substantial extension with MIA•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Another double-digit-sack season•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Notches another sack in Week 16 win•