Sieler (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 24-year-old defensive end has suited up in five games this year between the Ravens and Dolphins, recording four tackles. Sieler could see additional work this week with Taco Charlton (ankle) and Avery Moss (coach's decision) inactive.

