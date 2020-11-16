site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Inks extension with Miami
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2020
Sieler signed an extension through the 2023 season with the Dolphins on Monday.
The 25-year-old was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, but he was picked up off waivers by the Dolphins last year and has four starts since joining the team. Sieler has 26 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.
