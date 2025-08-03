Sieler and the Dolphins agreed on a three-year, $67.75 million contract extension Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sieler will be well compensated moving forward after combining to post 118 total tackles (58 solo), including 20 sacks, over 32 regular-season games in the last two seasons. The defensive lineman will get $44 million guaranteed, which ranks as the fourth-highest on the Dolphins behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.