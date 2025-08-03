Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Inks substantial extension with MIA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sieler and the Dolphins agreed on a three-year, $67.75 million contract extension Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Sieler will be well compensated moving forward after combining to post 118 total tackles (58 solo), including 20 sacks, over 32 regular-season games in the last two seasons. The defensive lineman will get $44 million guaranteed, which ranks as the fourth-highest on the Dolphins behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
More News
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Another double-digit-sack season•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Notches another sack in Week 16 win•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Brings pressure in loss to Houston•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Boosts sack totals vs. Jets•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Will play vs. Rams•
-
Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Limited Friday•