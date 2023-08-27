Sieler and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $38.65 million Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel Reports.

Furones notes that the deal includes $20 million guaranteed. Sieler was claimed off waivers by Miami in December of 2019 after being waived by the Ravens. He's started in every game for the Dolphins since 2020 and recorded career highs last year in tackles (70) and forced fumbles (two) while matching a career-high with 3.5 sacks. He's formed a formidable duo with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins -- who has sat out of team drills while dealing with a contract dispute of his own -- and the extension ensures that the Dolphins will have at least one of their core interior lineman on the books for the foreseeable future.