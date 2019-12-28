Play

Sieler (ankle/thumb) has been given a questionable tag for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

This designation for Sieler is unsurprising, as he practiced in limited fashion all week. If he ends up being unable to go, look for Avery Moss to handle the majority of the defensive end depth responsibilities.

