Dolphins' Zach Sieler: Logs three tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sieler tallied three tackles (three solo) during Miami's loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Sieler ended up having a solid performance in what was overall a poor showing for the team. The 30-year-old has racked up 10.0 sacks in each of the last two campaigns, and will look to record his first of the season during Miami's Week 2 matchup versus the Patriots.
