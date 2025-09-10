default-cbs-image
Sieler tallied three tackles (three solo) during Miami's loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Sieler ended up having a solid performance in what was overall a poor showing for the team. The 30-year-old has racked up 10.0 sacks in each of the last two campaigns, and will look to record his first of the season during Miami's Week 2 matchup versus the Patriots.

