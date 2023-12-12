Sieler logged four total tackles (one solo), one pass deflection and one pick-six in Monday night's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle beat his blocker on a screen pass and jumped in front of Will Levis' pass, taking it back for a five yard pick-six and giving Miami its first points of the evening. Sieler has been an important part of the Dolphins' defense thus far, starting all 13 games for the team and recording 44 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Expect Sieler to continue being an integral part of Miami's defensive line as the season progresses.