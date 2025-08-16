Sieler (undisclosed) is expected to be out "between days and weeks" but is likely to be ready for the start of the regular season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear what type of issue Sieler is dealing with, and the indication of an absence lasting "between days and weeks" is pretty vague, but the good news for the Dolphins is that he doesn't currently seem to be at risk of needing to sit out Week 1. According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Sieler likely would have been able to play in Saturday's exhibition game against Detroit had it been a regular-season contest, per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. The veteran defensive tackle is slated to be a key part of Miami's pass rush again in 2025 after racking up 10.0 sacks in each of the past two regular seasons.