Sieler made 47 tackles (29 solo), including 5.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2025. He also had one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Sieler played two more games in 2025 than he did in 2024, but he nonetheless finished with just more than half the 10.0 sack total he had managed in each of Miam's prior seasons. The 30-year-old defensive tackle is under contract with the Dolphins through 2029, but the team will have a potential 'out' in his contract after the 2026 campaign, making it potentially crucial for Sieler that he bounces back to his usual production level next season.