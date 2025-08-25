Sieler played seven defensive snaps in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Sieler suffered an undisclosed injury on Aug. 16, and the Dolphins gave a vague timeline for his potential return. He played with other defensive stars Saturday, including Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tyrel Dodson, which was enough to provide reassurance that he'll be on the field for a Week 1 matchup against the Colts. He should be among the best interior linemen for IDP purposes once again in 2025.