Sieler posted six tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 23-21 defeat versus New England.
Sieler notched the Dolphins' third and final sack of quarterback Mac Jones, bringing down the Patriots' signal-caller for a 10-yard loss on third down late in the fourth quarter. The fifth-year defensive tackle stepped up into the biggest defensive role of his career with Emmanuel Ogbah (triceps) sidelined since Week 10. As a result, Sieler has posted career highs in tackles (67), sacks (3.5) and passes defended (four).