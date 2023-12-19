Sieler registered two tackles (one solo), with a sack, during the Dolphins' victory over the Jets on Sunday.
Sieler had another solid outing Sunday and has now compiled 3.5 sacks over the past four games. The 28-year-old will look to produce for Miami once again in the upcoming matchup versus the Cowboys.
