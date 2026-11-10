Sieler ruptured his biceps during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Lions and will require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sieler reportedly sustained the injury on the Dolphins' first defensive play of the game and proceeded to play with the ruptured biceps throughout the contest. The standout defensive lineman will likely undergo surgery in the coming days and will face a projected 5-to-6-month recovery timeline, which could limit his availability for OTAs in the spring. The 31-year-old Sieler finishes the 2026 campaign with 24 tackles (14 solo) and 2.0 sacks over his eight appearances with Miami.