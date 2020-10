Sieler is expected to start at outside linebacker Sunday against the 49ers following news that Shaq Lawson (shoulder) has been ruled out, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sieler started one game for the Dolphins in 2019 and will make his second career start Sunday. The 2018 seventh-round pick has recorded eight tackles and a half sack through four games this season, and he'll be tasked with pressuring Jimmy Garoppolo in Sunday's matchup.