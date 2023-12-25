Sieler notched five tackles (two solo), one sack and one pass breakup during Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Sieler has logged 4.5 sacks in his last five appearances, with a career-high total of 8.5 across 15 games. The veteran defensive tackle has proven an incredible fit in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme, and he'll need to turn in two more dominant performances with tough matchups against the Ravens and Bills on deck to close out the regular season.