Sieler notched four tackles (three solo), one sack and two pass breakups during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit.

Seiler put together his best statistical game of the season in Sunday's comeback win, which saw him play a season-high 84 percent of defensive snaps. With Emmanuel Ogbah now further removed from his ankle injury, though, Sieler could revert towards more of a part-time role Week 9 against the Bears.