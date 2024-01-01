Sieler finished Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens with five tackles (three solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble.

Sieler got to Lamar Jackson late in the first quarter that led to a Baltimore punt two plays later. He also forced his first fumble of the season when he stripped Gus Edwards on a run early in the third quarter that was recovered by Jevon Holland. After totalling 10 sacks in his first six seasons, Sieler has erupted for 9.5 sacks on the year and has a chance to reach double-digits in Miami's Week 18 contest against Buffalo.