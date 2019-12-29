Play

Sieler (ankle/thumb) is officially active for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Despite practicing in just a limited fashion throughout the week, Sieler will suit up for the season finale. With Taco Charlton (ankle) sidelined, along with Avery Moss, Sieler could see a slight uptick in snaps for the contest.

