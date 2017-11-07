Sterup's agent, Brett Tessler, posted on his personal Twitter account that his client signed with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9, 325-pound Sterup had been a member of the Browns' practice squad. His signing comes on the heels on Ja'Wuan James, one of the Dolphins' starting tackles, having suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Sterup would likely dress for the Dolphins' Week 10 game against the Panthers if James is unable to play in that contest.