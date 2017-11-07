Dolphins' Zach Sterup: Joining Miami
Sterup's agent, Brett Tessler, posted on his personal Twitter account that his client signed with the Dolphins on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-9, 325-pound Sterup had been a member of the Browns' practice squad. His signing comes on the heels on Ja'Wuan James, one of the Dolphins' starting tackles, having suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Sterup would likely dress for the Dolphins' Week 10 game against the Panthers if James is unable to play in that contest.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...