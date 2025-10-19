Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns but will serve as the emergency third QB.

Quinn Ewers had been promoted to the No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa, sending Wilson down the depth chart. Wilson technically will be inactive but can enter the contest if Tagovailoa and Ewers are unable to return. The only snaps Tagovailoa has missed this season came in Week 1 when the Colts were blowing out the Dolphins.