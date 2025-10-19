Dolphins' Zach Wilson: Demoted to emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns but will serve as the emergency third QB.
Quinn Ewers had been promoted to the No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa, sending Wilson down the depth chart. Wilson technically will be inactive but can enter the contest if Tagovailoa and Ewers are unable to return. The only snaps Tagovailoa has missed this season came in Week 1 when the Colts were blowing out the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Zach Wilson: Another mixed performance•
-
Dolphins' Zach Wilson: Tosses one TD in preseason win•
-
Dolphins' Zach Wilson: In line to back up Tagovailoa•
-
Broncos' Zach Wilson: Doesn't play in 2024•
-
Broncos' Zach Wilson: Serving as emergency QB for Week 16•
-
Broncos' Zach Wilson: Emergency QB for Week 13•