Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Wilson will compete with rookie Quinn Ewers this week for Miami's No. 2 quarterback position, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson served as the Dolphins' top reserve quarterback in each of the team's first six games but was demoted ahead of the Week 7 loss to the Browns. Ewers entered Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter, completing five of eight pass attempts for 53 yards and fumbling twice on just 12 offensive snaps. Wilson will now have the opportunity to compete for that No. 2 QB spot again after throwing for 6,325 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over 35 career games.