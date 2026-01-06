Wilson completed six of 11 pass attempts for 32 yards across four regular-season appearances (zero starts) with the Dolphins in 2025. He also carried the ball three times for one yard.

Wilson inked a one-year, $6 million deal with Miami in March of 2025 to presumably provide the team with developmental upside as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Upon Tagovailoa being benched Week 16, however, it was rookie Quinn Ewers (knee) who got the chance to audition his talents and start the Dolphins' final three games, a seeming indication that Wilson isn't in consideration as part of the team's future plans. Wilson is now set for free agency and it seems likely he won't re-sign with the team, though Tagovailoa has stated he's open to playing elsewhere in 2026, as Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.