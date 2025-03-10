Wilson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Dolphins prioritized adding a steady backup QB option after the issues the team experienced last season when Tua Tagovailoa missed time. In adding Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Miami gains an experienced alternative with a degree of upside to work behind Tagovailoa in 2025. According to Schefter, Wilson's pact is a $6 million, fully-guaranteed deal that could grow to $10 million.