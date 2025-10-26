Wilson will back up Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's game against the Falcons, with Quinn Ewers serving as the emergency No. 3 QB.

Wilson and Ewers switched roles last week, but the former had been the primary backup for the first six weeks of the season. Wilson has appeared in only one game this season, completing five of eight passes for 32 yards and rushing once for three yards across nine offensive snaps in Week 1.