Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson will remain the No. 2 quarterback behind new starter Quinn Ewers during Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, while Tua Tagovailoa will act as the emergency No. 3 quarterback, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Miami this offseason and has acted as the team's backup quarterback for almost all of the 2025 campaign, but it's Ewers, a rookie seventh-round pick, who has looked more impressive at practice and now gets the starting nod with Tagovailoa benched. That said, Ewers likely won't have much margin for error if he struggles to move the offense early, so it's not inconceivable that Wilson gets a chance to show what he can do under center across the course of the Dolphins' final three regular-season games.