Wilson completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 151 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over the Lions.

Wilson turned in a mixed performance Saturday, highlighted by his first-quarter TD pass to Dee Eskridge, though he also underthrew Eskridge in the second quarter while attempting to connect on a deep completion and was nearly intercepted. He also whiffed on what would have been a TD pass to Tarik Black in the back of the end zone in the first quarter, with that drive ending via a fourth-down sack. In all, Wilson was clearly outshone by Quinn Ewers (11-of-17, 116 yards, two scores), and though coach Mike McDaniel said he's "not going to overreact to results" after one exhibition contest, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the backup gig behind Tua Tagovailoa may now be a closer competition heading into Miami's preseason finale against the Jaguars on Sat., Aug. 23.