Dolphins' Zach Zenner: Claimed on waivers
Zenner has been claimed on waivers by the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Zenner will give the Dolphins some added running back depth, with Kalen Ballage (leg) headed to IR. It remains to be seen how much of a role he'll have for his new team out of the gate, but initially Zenner figures to work behind Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin.
