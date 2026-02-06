Kuntz signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Friday.

Kuntz has appeared in two regular-season games since being drafted by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine prior to being drafted but hasn't converted that athleticism into a meaningful role in the NFL. Joining the underwhelming Dolphins tight end room could provide an opportunity for Kuntz to impress in a different organization.