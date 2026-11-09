Gonzalez went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Lions.

Gonzalez was elevated to the active roster for the third straight week, and he made multiple field-goal attempts for the second game in a row. The kicker converted a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter before he hit the right upright and missed a 38-yarder as time expired in the first half. Gonzalez rebounded well in the second half, adding makes from 52 and 34 yards. The Dolphins will now have to officially sign Gonzalez to the active roster in order for him to appear in another game with the team this year.