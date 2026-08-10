Dolphins' Zane Gonzalez: Week-to-week with undisclosed injury

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that Gonzalez is considered week-to-week after suffering an undisclosed injury during Saturday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Though he had been competing with incumbent Riley Patterson for Dolphins kicking duties, Gonzalez's injury could effectively take him out of the running for the job. Gonzalez can be ruled out for at least Friday's preseason opener versus the Commanders, and he's not a safe bet to make it back for either of the Dolphins' final two exhibitions.