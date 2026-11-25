Anderson recorded 12 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting a pass during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Bills.

Anderson was thrust into a starting role at safety with Dante Trader (shoulder/groin) inactive, and he made the most of his opportunity. Anderson finished second on the team in tackles while intercepting Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter before sacking Allen in the third quarter. If Trader remains sidelined again in Week 12, Anderson will likely get a shot at an encore performance against the Jets on Sunday.