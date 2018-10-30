Dolphins' Ziggy Hood: Signs with Miami
Hood signed with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
The 31-year-old defensive tackle saw action with Washington this season before he was released Oct. 16. Miami was dealt an injury to it's defensive line when Vincent Taylor was carted off the field Thursday with a foot injury. If Taylor is unable to play Sunday, Hood could see some snaps at defensive tackle behind Davon Godchaux and Akeem Spence.
