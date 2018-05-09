Dom Williams: Waived by Philadelphia
Williams was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday.
Since going undrafted out of Washington State in 2016, Williams has bounced around the league auditioning for roster spots, but has struggled to secure anything significant. An Achilles injury derailed his chances with the Eagles in 2017 and he was ultimately placed on the team's injured reserve list. With Philadelphia bringing in some more bodies this offseason, Williams will be let go to make room and he'll need to demonstrate he's healthy in order to get a look elsewhere from other teams around the league.
