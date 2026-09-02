The Lions signed Lovett to the practice squad Tuesday.

Lovett was waived by the Lions on Sunday after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, he'll take the spot on the Lions' practice squad vacated by Tyler Conklin, who signed to the team's active roster after Isiah Pacheco (back) was placed on injured reserve. Detroit has only four wide receivers on the 53-man roster, so Lovett could see some regular-season action if the Lions need more depth at the position on game day.