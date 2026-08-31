The Jets waived/injured Richardson (undisclosed) on Sunday, Eric Allen and Amanda Vogt of the team's official site report.

Richardson signed with the Jets last Sunday after being waived by the Titans on Aug. 19. The running back played in Friday's preseason finale against the Giants, rushing five times for 13 yards. Richardson likely picked up his injury in the contest, and if he clears waivers will now revert to the team's injury reserve list for the entirety of the 2026 regular season. If the 25-year-old believes he can play again in 2026, he will need to reach an injury settlement with the team.