Dominik Eberle: Links up with Las Vegas

Eberle agreed to a contract Saturday with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eberle will provide some competition for incumbent kicker Daniel Carlson after recently wrapping up a prolific career at Utah State. He was a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award during his time with the Aggies, converting a school-record 64 field goals, including four kicks from 50-plus yards.