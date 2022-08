Dafney, who missed multiple practices with due to a knee issue recently, was waived/injured by the Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports

It was initially reported that Dafney had returned from injury prior to being let go, but it appears that this knee issue must have resurfaced in recent days. As a result, the third-year tight end will likely revert to Green Bay's injured reserve list, should no other team claim him off waivers.