Denver signed Dafney to its practice squad Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Dafney was waived by Green Bay during the preseason, but he has now found another opportunity to make an impression with the Broncos and Coach Nathaniel Hackett, with whom he spent the past two seasons with the Packers. He was used sparingly in a hybrid tight end/fullback role by Hackett in Green Bay, a role currency occupied by Andrew Beck in Denver, who caught two of three targets for 52 yards Week 1 at Seattle.