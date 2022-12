The Colts signed Dafney to their practice squad Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Dafney has been a free agent since being cut from the Broncos' practice squad in October. He hasn't appeared in any NFL contests this year, but he did catch four of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown across 15 appearances with Green Bay during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.