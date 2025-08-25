The Panthers waived Dafney on Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dafney appeared in all three of the Panthers' preseason games, logging three catches (on four targets) for 32 yards. He won't be part of the Panthers' 53-man roster, but if he clears waivers he could remain in Carolina as part of the practice squad. Dafney last saw regular-season action in 2021 with the Packers, when he played in 10 games and caught two passes (on four targets) for 34 yards.