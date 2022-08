Dafney (knee) was waived from the Packers' injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Dafney reverted to Green Bay's injured reserve last Wednesday after missing some time this preseason with a knee injury. The 25-year-old, who caught two passes for 34 yards over 10 games with the Packers last year, will now be free to join a new team heading into the regular season.