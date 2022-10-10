site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dominique Dafney: Let go Monday
Dafney was cut from the Broncos' practice squad Monday, Aric DiLalla reports.
Dafney joined the team's practice squad Sept. 13 after being let go by the Packers during training camp. The 25-year-old will now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
