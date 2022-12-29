site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dominique Dafney: Time up on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 29, 2022
at
10:50 am ET
•
1 min read
The Colts cut
Dafney from the practice squad Thursday.
Dafney will be replaced by Keke Coutee on Indianapolis' practice squad. The tight end logged 10 appearances with Green Bay during the 2021 campaign, but he hasn't appeared in a single contest this season.
