The Buccaneers waived/injured Dafney (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Dafney managed to bring in both of his targets for 22 yards in Tampa Bay's preseason finale, but he's now nursing an undisclosed injury. If he clears waivers, he'll be set to revert to the Buccaneer's IR list.
